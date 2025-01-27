Maine Democrats choose new leaders

Maine Democrats have selected an attorney from Leeds to serve as chairman of the state party.

Charlie Dingman previously led several committees within the Maine Democratic Party. In addition to his legal work, Dingman also currently serves on the board of directors at Maine Equal Justice Partners, a nonprofit that provides legal aid and advocacy to lower-income Mainers.

In a statement, Dingman didn't mention the Trump administration or Republican congressional leadership but talked about the a "new national regime" that he said was intent in pursuing an agenda "without a care for those most vulnerable to their cruelty."

"I believe Maine Democrats spoke loudly and clearly today that we will counter that toxic agenda with all our strength, reaching out to those in our rural and urban communities alike to reconnect with the disillusioned and expand our mission of fairness and opportunity for everyone," Dingman said.

The Maine Democratic State Committee also elected Imke Schlesser-Jandreau of Bangor as vice chair. The pair replaces Bev Uhlenhake and Julian Rogers, who have served as chair and vice chair for two years.

Earlier this month, Republicans elected Jim Deyermond of Sanford to take over as chairman of the Maine Republican Party from Joel Stetkis. Deyermond is a retired law enforcement officer with the Massachusetts State Police who previously served as the York County Republican Committee chair. Scott Rocknak of Rockport was elected as vice chair of the Maine GOP.

