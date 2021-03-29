-
Maine Gov. Janet Mills says elections are more important than ever now that a pandemic threatens the state's economy and habits. Mills spoke Sunday at a…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Democratic Party has elected new leadership following the 2018 election, which saw the state elect a Democratic governor.The…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The executive director of the Maine Democratic Party is stepping down.The party said Thursday that Mary Erin Casale is leaving her post…
In an election cycle that saw Republicans post significant gains at the expense of Maine Democrats, some pundits have concluded that it's time for the…
FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — Democratic strategist James Carville is the keynote speaker at the Maine Democratic Party's annual summer fundraiser. The Muskie…