Hannah Pingree launches campaign for Maine Governor

Hannah Pingree, a former Maine House Speaker and the daughter of U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, announced Tuesday morning that she is running for governor.

Pingree, who is 48, stepped down last month from the Governor's Office of Policy Innovation and the Future. She led the office for more than six years, focusing on the state's efforts to address issues such as climate change and affordable housing. A former state lawmaker, Pingree was the second woman to ever serve as Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives.

Pingree joins an increasingly crowded field of Democrats vying for the chance to succeed Gov. Janet Mills. They include Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, former Senate President Troy Jackson and Angus King the 3rd, the son of U.S. Sen. Angus King. Five Republicans have also joined the race for governor so far.