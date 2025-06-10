Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Hannah Pingree launches campaign for Maine Governor

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published June 10, 2025 at 7:41 AM EDT
FILE - In this July 18, 2009, file photo, Maine House majority leader Hannah Pingree, D-North Haven, speaks at a rally for health care reform in Portland, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - In this July 18, 2009, file photo, Maine House majority leader Hannah Pingree, D-North Haven, speaks at a rally for health care reform in Portland, Maine.

Hannah Pingree, a former Maine House Speaker and the daughter of U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, announced Tuesday morning that she is running for governor.

Pingree, who is 48, stepped down last month from the Governor's Office of Policy Innovation and the Future. She led the office for more than six years, focusing on the state's efforts to address issues such as climate change and affordable housing. A former state lawmaker, Pingree was the second woman to ever serve as Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives.

Pingree joins an increasingly crowded field of Democrats vying for the chance to succeed Gov. Janet Mills. They include Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, former Senate President Troy Jackson and Angus King the 3rd, the son of U.S. Sen. Angus King. Five Republicans have also joined the race for governor so far.
Tags
Politics Hannah Pingree
Kevin Miller
kmiller@mainepublic.org
See stories by Kevin Miller