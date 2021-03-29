-
Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island have announced efforts to bar a class of chemicals used in refrigerators and air conditioning that are a growing…
-
Government scientists told the state's climate council Wednesday that Maine has been reducing its overall emissions of climate-warming pollution over the…
-
Maine Gov. Janet Mills says a new report from the United Nations that is calling for unprecedented cuts in greenhouse gas emissions is unlikely to change…
-
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is appointing former House Speaker Hannah Pingree to lead the governor's new Office of Innovation and the Future.Pingree will…
-
Maine has a reputation for sending trailblazing female politicians to Washington. Two of those women, Republican Senators Margaret Chase Smith and Olympia…