Hannah Pingree, a possible gubernatorial candidate, to leave Mills administration

Hannah Pingree, a former Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives and rumored gubernatorial candidate, announced Thursday that she's stepping down from her role in the Mills administration.

Pingree has led the governor's Office of Policy Innovation and the Future since 2019. Over that time, she's helped lead Gov. Janet Mills' climate change, affordable housing and workforce initiatives.

Her last day is Friday.

Pingree, the daughter of Democratic Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, is frequently mentioned as a possible candidate to replace Mills when the governor is termed out of office next year.

Mills praised Pingree in a lengthy release outlining her work for the administration.

"I have been so impressed, but not surprised, at the results she has driven for Maine in each initiative she has undertaken, and I will miss her vision and leadership in my Administration,” Mills said in a statement.

If she decides to run, Pingree would join a field of Democrats that already includes Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, former Senate President Troy Jackson and Angus King III, the son of independent U.S. Sen. Angus King.