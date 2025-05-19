Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson launches bid for governor

Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson announced Monday that he's running for governor.

The logger from Aroostook County served six years heading the Legislature's upper chamber. He's served 20 total years in the legislature.

Jackson has long been considered a likely gubernatorial candidate in 2026. His announcement ad, called "nobody," highlights his upbringing, his activism as a logger and a policy agenda that forefronts affordable health care coverage and workers' rights.

"Too many Democrats have lost touch with working people or shown they’re not up to the fight," he said in a statement. "All while Mainers struggle as prices rise, wages stagnate, and greedy corporations rake in record profits to buy off politicians. I know what it’s like to punch a clock, live paycheck to paycheck, be treated like I didn’t matter while some billionaire got rich off my back – and how to turn that feeling of powerlessness into action."

The Democrat is fiercely pro-union and an ally of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

By formalizing his gubernatorial bid, Jackson joins a field of Democrats that already includes Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, Angus King III, son of U.S. Sen. Angus King, and Kenneth Pinet. Republicans include Bobby Charles, who served as assistant secretary of state under Colin Powell; Steven Sheppard and Robert Wessels.

Hannah Pingree, daughter of U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, is also a possible gubernatorial candidate. The former Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives spent six years working for Gov. Janet Mills and resigned from her post on Friday.

Jackson has previously made a bid for higher office, entering the Democratic primary for the 2nd Congressional District seat in 2014. He lost that contest to former legislator Emily Cain.

