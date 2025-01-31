Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Peace and justice advocates speak out against Trump Administration executive orders

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published January 31, 2025 at 2:44 PM EST
Larry Dansinger, event organizer, holding up a copy of It Can't Happen Here by Sinclair Lewis.
1 of 2  — IMG_8711.jpg
Larry Dansinger, event organizer, holding up a copy of It Can't Happen Here by Sinclair Lewis.
Madi Smith
Larry Dansinger and representatives from other community organizations including the Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine, Pax Christi, and Indivisible: Bangor speak out against Trump Administration policies.
2 of 2  — IMG_8703.jpg
Larry Dansinger and representatives from other community organizations including the Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine, Pax Christi, and Indivisible: Bangor speak out against Trump Administration policies.
Madi Smith

Peace and justice advocates turned out in Bangor Friday to speak out against a slew of recent executive orders from the Trump administration, which they say are already harming Maine people.

Representatives from six groups, including the Maine People's Alliance, the Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine and Pax Christi, expressed concern for federal workers and federally funded programs such as cancer research and Meals on Wheels.

Event organizer Larry Dansinger says he hopes more people will speak out and take action.

"People need to know that stuff like this is going on. That there's real danger to people who appreciate or think we have democracy here," Dansigner said.

The advocates called on Maine's congressional delegation to stop what they call Trump's "lawless actions."
Tags
Politics President Donald Trumpexecutive order
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith