Peace and justice advocates speak out against Trump Administration executive orders

Peace and justice advocates turned out in Bangor Friday to speak out against a slew of recent executive orders from the Trump administration, which they say are already harming Maine people.

Representatives from six groups, including the Maine People's Alliance, the Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine and Pax Christi, expressed concern for federal workers and federally funded programs such as cancer research and Meals on Wheels.

Event organizer Larry Dansinger says he hopes more people will speak out and take action.

"People need to know that stuff like this is going on. That there's real danger to people who appreciate or think we have democracy here," Dansigner said.

The advocates called on Maine's congressional delegation to stop what they call Trump's "lawless actions."