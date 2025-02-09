Hundreds of protestors attend Anti-Trump rally in downtown Portland

Hundreds of protesters joined a rally in downtown Portland this Saturday to denounce Trump administration policies to dismantle federal agencies and programs.

Many participants railed against a federal funding freeze while others spoke about the importance of protecting the LGBTQ-plus community, and maintaining the democratic process.

Event organizer Michael Levine says he began organizing the rally after the federal funding freeze threatened his career as an organic farmer.

"Losing that funding, or potentially losing that funding was going to be a pretty dramatic hit for us to take and also many other farmers I'm sure we're gonna be in the same boat," said Levine.

Isaac Kinzambi, an asylum seeker from Africa, says he joined the protesters as an act of solidarity.

"I'm just here to be with them, to cry with them, to think with them, to tell them even though I was not born here, I am part of the community," said Kinzambi.

The rally was not sponsored by any activist groups and was organized on Facebook by a group of private citizens.

Event speakers encouraged attendees to continue protesting and called on Senator Susan Collins to reject Trump's remaining cabinet nominees.