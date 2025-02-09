Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Hundreds of protestors attend Anti-Trump rally in downtown Portland

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published February 9, 2025 at 10:45 AM EST
1 of 5  — IMG_8796.jpg
Anti-Trump protesters in Monument Square February 8th 2025. / Madi Smith
2 of 5  — IMG_8785.jpg
Anti-Trump protesters in Monument Square February 8th 2025. / Madi Smith
Anti-Trump protesters holding up a sign in Monument Square February 8th 2025.
3 of 5  — IMG_8782.jpg
Anti-Trump protesters holding up a sign in Monument Square February 8th 2025.
Madi Smith
Anti-Trump protesters in Monument Square February 8th 2025.
4 of 5  — IMG_8767.jpg
Anti-Trump protesters in Monument Square February 8th 2025.
Madi Smith
Anti-Trump protester holding up her sign in Monument Square February 8th 2025.
5 of 5  — IMG_8763.jpg
Anti-Trump protester holding up her sign in Monument Square February 8th 2025.
Madi Smith

Hundreds of protesters joined a rally in downtown Portland this Saturday to denounce Trump administration policies to dismantle federal agencies and programs.

Many participants railed against a federal funding freeze while others spoke about the importance of protecting the LGBTQ-plus community, and maintaining the democratic process.

Event organizer Michael Levine says he began organizing the rally after the federal funding freeze threatened his career as an organic farmer.

"Losing that funding, or potentially losing that funding was going to be a pretty dramatic hit for us to take and also many other farmers I'm sure we're gonna be in the same boat," said Levine.

Isaac Kinzambi, an asylum seeker from Africa, says he joined the protesters as an act of solidarity.

"I'm just here to be with them, to cry with them, to think with them, to tell them even though I was not born here, I am part of the community," said Kinzambi.

The rally was not sponsored by any activist groups and was organized on Facebook by a group of private citizens.

Event speakers encouraged attendees to continue protesting and called on Senator Susan Collins to reject Trump's remaining cabinet nominees.
Tags
Politics President Donald Trumpprotest
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith