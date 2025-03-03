Maine lawmaker's social media post targeting high school athlete brings interest in anti-doxing bill

A Maine state lawmaker's recent targeting of a high school athlete on social media is drawing attention to a new anti-doxing bill that would allow a minor's family members to pursue civil action in court.

Democratic Rep. Melanie Sachs, of Freeport, submitted her bill before the recent controversy in which Republican Rep. Laurel Libby, of Auburn, posted a photo of a transgender athlete winning a recent high school track event.

But Libby was mentioned repeatedly by teachers, students and school administrators who lined up to support a proposal that Sachs said is inspired by the doxing of a different student-athlete at a high school in her district.

She said the doxing led to threats and harassment online.

Doxing is the public disclosure of private information to punish someone.

Brian Jandreau, principal of Gorham High School, told the Judiciary Committee Monday that he had been recently doxed and received death threats. He said minors are especially vulnerable to such behavior.

"No minor should have to endure these attacks and the trauma — particularly at the hands of adults in power — that it brings," Jandreau said. "These cases serve as a stark reminder of the harm inflicted when adults fail to uphold basic decency."

Several states have anti-doxing laws, but they vary widely. Some make it felony, while others protect only certain workers or individuals. Such laws also have to navigate free speech protections.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey submitted testimony in favor of Sach's proposal, saying he's confident it can withstand a constitutional challenge.

The bill follows the recent censure of Libby by the Maine House of Representatives, which is controlled by Democrats. The sanction means that Libby cannot vote until she apologizes.

Libby has said she has no intention of doing that and said she is being punished for bringing attention to Maine permitting transgender athletes to participate in girls' and women's sports. Republicans have also argued that the photo of the athlete was available at other online sources and public.

Libby's social media posts blurred the faces of two girls standing next to the transgender athlete to protect their identities, but not the transgender athlete. The post exploded on social media, leading to extra security at the high school the athlete attends and a confrontation between President Donald Trump and Gov. Janet Mills. The president has threatened to withhold all federal funding for Maine until it complies with his executive order banning transgender athletes from competing on girls' sports teams. Mills told Trump that she's following Maine law and that any attempt to punish Maine for obeying the law will be provoke a legal challenge.

The Trump administration has responded with three separate investigations into the state and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has threatened to sue the state.

The anti-doxing bill will undergo a work session at a later date before moving to the House and Senate for votes.