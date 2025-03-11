Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Rep. Laurel Libby sues over censure by House Democrats

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 11, 2025 at 2:23 PM EDT
Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, speaks to reporters at the State House on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, after the Democratic-controlled Maine House voted to censure her over social media posts that included pictures and the name of an under-aged transgendered athlete.
Kevin Miller
/
Maine Public
Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, speaks to reporters at the State House on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, after the Democratic-controlled Maine House voted to censure her over social media posts that included pictures and the name of an under-aged transgendered athlete.

Maine Republican Representative Laurel Libby of Auburn has filed a federal lawsuit challenging her censure by House members last month.

Libby alleges House Speaker Ryan Fecteau and other democrats violated her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights by barring her from speaking or voting on the House floor.

Democrats took the action after Libby posted to social media the name and photos of a transgender high school athlete in Maine who won a state girls track championship. The post drew national attention and Democratic lawmakers condemned Libby for potentially endangering the student.

Libby said she believes the censure violates her constitutional right to free speech. Speaker Fecteau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Speaker Fecteau declined to comment on pending litigation.
