Susan Collins announces reinstatement of University of Maine System's paused USDA funding

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will reinstate funding to the University of Maine System, according to a statement from Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine released Wednesday night.

Collins' office says USDA funding has resumed following a pause that was announced on Monday. The department said it was investigating the university's compliance with Title VI and Title IX, which prohibit discrimination.

University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy and Chancellor Dannel Malloy released a joint statement saying they were thrilled to learn from Collins that the USDA has agreed to lift its temporary pause in funding.

They described it as an "unnecessary distraction from our essential education, research, and extension activities that benefit Maine and well beyond."

The system has $63 million in active USDA awards, with approximately $35 million yet to be paid out, according to System spokesperson Samantha Warren.

Last month, the USDA announced a Title IX compliance review of UMaine for failing to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order barring transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports. The announcement followed a highly publicized confrontation between Trump and Maine Gov. Janet Mills at the White House last month.

School officials say they have since confirmed to the USDA that Maine's athletic programs are in compliance with relevant state and federal laws and clarified that the UMaine System is a quasi-independent state agency.

UMS has not been directly contacted by the USDA regarding its compliance review since Feb. 26, according to System spokesperson Samantha Warren.

This funding supports sustainable agriculture research, 4-H youth development opportunities, and educational agricultural programs.