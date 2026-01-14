Religious groups in Maine push for bill to boost security at houses of worship

The bill would create a $2 million grant program run by the state attorney general's office to improve security at religious institutions and nonprofits. Zach Schwartz, with the Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine, said threats of anti-Semitic violence are on the rise.

"Last year, there were multiple Jewish organizations across Maine that received specific violent death threats saying, 'I'm going to kill everyone at this place,'" Schwartz said.

Representatives from Muslim, Buddhist and other congregations are also advocating for the bill, which has not yet been scheduled for a public hearing.

Nasir Shir, who's active in Maine's Afghan and Muslim communities, said the federal government's targeting of immigrants has emboldened extremists.

"Definitely it gives wings to the people who are living in a certain area with certain mindset. They are less reluctant to hide their feelings," he said.

According to the FBI, 46 religious hate crimes have been reported in Maine since 2021 a nearly 50% increase from the previous five years.