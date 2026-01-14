Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Religious groups in Maine push for bill to boost security at houses of worship

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published January 14, 2026 at 6:28 PM EST
From left, Nasir Shir, Savy Kuch, and Zach Schwartz at the Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine on Wednesday, Jan. 14. Representing Muslim, Buddhist, and Jewish groups, the three are part of a multi-faith coalition pushing for passage of a bill to fund security measures at houses of worship.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
From left, Nasir Shir, Savy Kuch, and Zach Schwartz at the Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine on Wednesday, Jan. 14. Representing Muslim, Buddhist, and Jewish groups, the three are part of a multi-faith coalition pushing for passage of a bill to fund security measures at houses of worship.

The bill would create a $2 million grant program run by the state attorney general's office to improve security at religious institutions and nonprofits. Zach Schwartz, with the Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine, said threats of anti-Semitic violence are on the rise.

"Last year, there were multiple Jewish organizations across Maine that received specific violent death threats saying, 'I'm going to kill everyone at this place,'" Schwartz said.

Representatives from Muslim, Buddhist and other congregations are also advocating for the bill, which has not yet been scheduled for a public hearing.

Nasir Shir, who's active in Maine's Afghan and Muslim communities, said the federal government's targeting of immigrants has emboldened extremists.

"Definitely it gives wings to the people who are living in a certain area with certain mindset. They are less reluctant to hide their feelings," he said.

According to the FBI, 46 religious hate crimes have been reported in Maine since 2021 a nearly 50% increase from the previous five years.

