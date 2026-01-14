Trump Administration launches investigations into two Maine school districts

The Trump Administration launched investigations into two Maine school districts today alleging that they violated Title IX by allowing students to participate in sports based on their ‘gender identity,’ rather than biological sex.

RSU 19 in Newport and RSU 57 in Waterboro were listed along with 16 other educational entities in 10 Democratic-led states across the country.

The release from the Federal Department of Education says the investigations were initiated based on complaints submitted to the Office for Civil Rights. The complaints assert that these districts maintain policies or practices that discriminate on the basis of sex.

Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont also have school districts under investigation.