Maine Secretary of State pilots post-election audits

The Maine Secretary of State’s office will conduct its first ever post-election audit pilot Monday.

The audit will focus on six legislative races from last year that were within a 5% margin of victory. Monday's audit will cover House Districts 55 and 90, and are open to the public.

A recent state law requires the office to conduct audit pilots and make them a routine part of the post election process next year.

In a written statement, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said the audits will further prove the accuracy and integrity of Maine elections and results.