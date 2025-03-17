Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Secretary of State pilots post-election audits

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 17, 2025 at 11:27 AM EDT
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows attends the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Civic Center in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows attends the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Civic Center in Augusta, Maine.

The Maine Secretary of State’s office will conduct its first ever post-election audit pilot Monday.

The audit will focus on six legislative races from last year that were within a 5% margin of victory. Monday's audit will cover House Districts 55 and 90, and are open to the public.

A recent state law requires the office to conduct audit pilots and make them a routine part of the post election process next year.

In a written statement, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said the audits will further prove the accuracy and integrity of Maine elections and results.
