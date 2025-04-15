Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Republican group pours half a million dollars into Maine photo ID referendum

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published April 15, 2025 at 2:27 PM EDT
The polling station at the Town Hall in Kennebunk, Maine, is seen Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Michael Dwyer
/
AP file
The polling station at the Town Hall in Kennebunk, Maine, is seen Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The ballot committee behind a referendum requiring a photo ID to vote has received a half-million-dollar cash infusion from the national group that helps Republicans get elected to state legislatures.

The contribution comes from the political action committee connected to the Republican State Leadership Committee, or RSLC. The group spent nearly half a million dollars last year trying to help Republicans gain control of the Maine Legislature. It spent more than $61 million nationwide, according to IRS filings.

Now the group is backing an initiative that would require Mainers to show a photo ID before voting along with a host of other restrictions.

The contributions vault RSLC's PAC over a Maine-based PAC called For Our Future as the initiative's lead funder. For Our Future's top donor is The Concord Fund, the group associated with conservative activist Leonard Leo.

According to IRS filings, The Concord Fund has contributed $7.1 million to the RSLC since 2020. Forty percent of that was donated last year.
Politics
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
See stories by Steve Mistler