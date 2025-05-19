Maine lawmakers consider proposal to prevent local law enforcement from signing contracts with ICE

A state legislative committee today heard hours of testimony on two proposals aimed at limiting the ability of local law enforcement to proactively partner with federal immigration agencies.

Jason Ward, from Cushing, said the bills prevent local resources being diverted toward federal priorities.

"We pay taxes for our county sheriff, and adding collateral duties that are not in their job description and that they're ill equipped and ill prepared to do is a bad idea," he said.

Representatives from the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project and the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine also said entering into such contracts could expose towns to potential lawsuits over immigration enforcement actions, and create a chilling effect throughout immigrant communities.

Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen opposed the bill. Speaking on behalf of the Maine Chiefs of Police Association, Moen said the bills would curtail local authority.

"Fundamentally, this is a local decision," Moen said. "Agencies must be able to work with local leaders and community members to determine when and how such partnerships are appropriate.

The Maine Sheriff's Association also testified against the two bills.

The issue of local cooperation with federal agencies was thrust into the spotlight when the town of Wells became the first in the state to enter a formal agreement with ICE to enforce certain aspects of immigration law.