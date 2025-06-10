Maine Democrats reverse course, agree to hold ‘red flag’ public hearing this week

A legislative committee has reversed course and now plans to hold a public hearing later this week on a "red flag" gun law.

Voters will decide in November on a red flag proposal that would allow family members to seek a court order to force someone to temporarily relinquish their guns. But Republican lawmakers and gun owners' rights groups who oppose red flag laws have been accusing the Democratic leaders of ignoring a state law requiring a public hearing on citizens-initiated bills. The Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, the NRA and Gun Owners of Maine had threatened to sue to force a hearing.

The Legislature's Judiciary Committee now plans to hear testimony on the issue starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11.