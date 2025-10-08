Portland moves ahead with warming shelter plan, despite some concerns over access

The Portland city council Monday night unanimously approved a winter warming shelter, despite concerns from some residents about access and impact on neighbors.

The warming shelter will be collocated with an existing asylum seeker shelter on Riverside Street, about five miles from downtown. It will open overnight during particularly cold or snowy conditions.

Health and Human Services director Maggie McLoughlin said the city could not find a location closer to downtown, where many social services are located.

"We know that this is not ideal. It is far from perfect, but is what we were able to produce within the constraints that we had," she said.

McLoughlin said the city will run a shuttle bus to bring people to the shelter from downtown.

Annika Moore, advocacy team leader with the homeless support group Preble Street, urged the city to prioritize accessibility.

"Late night shuttles will be essential to avoid leaving people stranded in extreme cold without shelter," Moore said.