Greenville will vote on $1 million bond for community recreation center with a private day care

Greenville voters will consider whether to allow the town to seek a $1 million bond for a community recreation center that will include public preschool classrooms and a private day care.

The center would be built where the former town elementary school once stood and cost roughly $4 million. The YES Project, the group proposing the building, has already raised over $3 million in grants but said there are few funding sources left besides the town.

Town manager Mike Roy said they received those grants in part due to the unique nature of the project.

"Some of these grants that we received, Sen. Collins and Sen. King supported it because it was a collaboration between the town, the school and the private sector, and they liked that part of it, that collaboration," said Roy.

The initiative began when a day care provider came to town Roy seeking more space.

"When she came to me, I said, 'Well, we could put the rec center in there, and I know the school needs some classrooms for the pre K.' So basically on a whiteboard in my office, I kind of sketched it out how I thought it might work," said Roy.

The plan has been in development for four years and is estimated to cost roughly $4 million.

If the referendum is approved in November, the Select Board can decide to move the plan forward and hold a special town meeting where voters will again vote on proceeding with the bond, according to Roy.