Alfond Foundation Announces $500 Million In New Grants

The Harold Alfond Foundation is investing half a billion dollars in new grants statewide, with much of the money going towards higher education.

Few details were immediately available on the size and scope of the new funding announced Tuesday, but the foundation says the investment will support quality health care and “help grow the state’s workforce and economy.”

Recipients include the University of Maine System, Waterville’s Thomas College, and the Jackson Laboratory. The foundation says grants will help support scholarships, student retention, and the creation of new programs, including a College of Engineering, Computing, and Information Science at the UMaine System.

In a release, Chairman Greg Powell said the new funds will help the state deal with long-term challenges, including a shrinking workforce. The foundation hopes the money will attract more financial investments from state government and other institutions.

“The coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated these challenges and underscored the need for collaboration across the state,” the organization’s release reads.