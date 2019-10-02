Apples of Maine: The Science, Business and Joy of Apple Growing in Maine

It's prime apple-picking season! We’ll talk about growing apples, different varieties, the history of apple orchards in Maine, how much the apple harvest contributes to the economy, and where to go to pick apples. We’ll hear from a few Maine orchard owners, and also discuss John Bunker’s new book “Apples and the Art of Detection,” which explains how to track down, identify and preserve rare apples.

Guests: John Bunker, apple expert and author of Apples and the Art of Detection: Tracking Down, Identifying and Preserving Rare Apples. He is co-owner of Super Chilly Farm in Palermo.

Renae Moran, University of Maine Cooperatieve Extension Tree Fruit Specialist

Call-in: Guy Paulin, orchardist at Brackett's Orchards in Limington

Steven Bibula, owner, Orchard Ridge Farm in Gorham