Bill Cohen Calls For Trump's Removal From Office

Former Secretary of State William Cohen says President Donald Trump’s conduct during yesterday’s breach at the Capital Building is grounds for removal from office.

“I hope that the vice president, having done his duty last night, would see a continuation of that duty and finally arrange for the cabinet, the majority of the cabinet, to remove him,” he said.

Appearing on CNN Thursday morning, Cohen called the insurrection a complete desecration of everything the capital building represents.

Cohen says those Republicans in Congress who support the president are only interested in using his core for their own future political ambitions.