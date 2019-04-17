Caribou Astronaut To Make 1st Spaceflight In Trip To ISS

A Caribou native will be heading to the International Space Station this fall.

According to a NASA press release, Jessica Meir will launch to the ISS in September.

Meir was selected as an astronaut in 2013. Before undergoing training to be an astronaut, served as an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital.

Meir described her astronaut training in a conversation with All Things Considered host Nora Flaherty in 2015, including everything from learning to fly jets and practice space walks in a buoyancy pool to learning Russian.