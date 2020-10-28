Colby Poll: Biden Leads Trump By 13 Points Statewide, Senate Race In Statistical Dead Heat

A new poll from Colby College indicates that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is improving his numbers in Maine, while the U.S. Senate race is as close as ever.

The survey of 879 respondents shows that Biden leads statewide in Maine, 51% to Republican Donald Trump’s 38%. Biden also has a four-point edge in the 2nd Congressional District, 46% to 42%, where Trump is trying to garner a single electoral vote as he did four years ago.

The poll shows that the Senate race continues to be very close, with Democrat Sara Gideon leading Republican Susan Collins 46% to 43% — a statistical dead heat. Colby College professor Dan Shea thinks it’s likely that the race will be settled by ranked-choice voting, with independents Lisa Savage and Max Linn polling at 5% and 2% respectively and 4% still undecided.

The poll also asked about races in the state’s two congressional districts. Both incumbent Chellie Pingree in the 1st District and Jared Golden in the 2nd District had leads of 20 points or more over their Republican challengers.