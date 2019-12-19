Democratic State Lawmakers Denounce Court's Ruling Declaring Part Of ACA Unconstitutional

Democratic state lawmakers in Maine are denouncing a federal appeals court decision Wednesday upholding a lower court ruling that found the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate unconstitutional.

But whether that means the entire law is unconstitutional remains unclear. A lower court is being asked to reconsider that question.

Democratic state Sen. Heather Sanborn says if the ACA is struck down, it would have dire consequences for Mainers. "Things like MaineCare [Medicaid] expansion, which we have fought so hard for here in the state of Maine and have finally started to roll out and cover poor Mainers who are in desperate need of being able to afford health insurance."

Sanborn says it would also strip tax credits that Mainers rely on to purchase insurance on the individual market.



