Democrats Respond To Pence's Maine Visit: He 'Proudly' Led Anti-Women, Anti-LGBT Measures

Maine Democrats held a virtual press call in response to Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Hermon on Monday.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, who is campaigning to keep her seat in the 1st District, said she witnessed firsthand the issues that Pence worked on while they both served in Congress.

“He was proudly the leader of many of the measures that were anti-women’s right to choose, anti-LGBT rights, whether it was defunding Planned Parenthood or his continuing support of anti-LGBT measures, including supporting the bigoted conversion therapy, which is banned here in the state of Maine,” she said.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said that the Trump-Pence administration has failed in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were promised testing. We were promised that we were going to be able to make sure that us, our families, were safe and COVID-19 negative. Still waiting for that broad access that was promised very early on in the crisis,” he said.

Frey also criticized the Trump-Pence administration for threatening access to health care during the pandemic by backing a Supreme Court case that seeks to strike down the Affordable Care Act.