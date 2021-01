We discuss the rapid developments in how the pandemic is taking its toll in Maine. Mainers over 70 can now get vaccinated against Covid-19, but problems with supply and distribution continue to slow the process. At the same time, the spread of the virus continues at an alarming rate, and Covid-19 variants raise new concerns. Dr. Shah returns to answer questions about these matters and more.

Guest: Dr. Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention