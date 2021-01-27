Food Insecurity: More Mainers Go Hungry During the Pandemic & Communities Try To Help

Since the pandemic began, and job losses have continued to mount, the numbers of those dealing with food insecurity in Maine has risen by 25 percent—and Maine has the highest rate of hunger in New England. We discuss the repercussions of food insecurity, and ways that people are helping to supply food to those who need it, all across the state.

Panelists:

Kristen Miale, president, Good Shepherd Food Bank

Bill Guindon, disaster state relations liaison and mass care lead, Maine Emergency Management Agency

VIP callers:

Sue Powers, director of programs, Aroostook County Action Program

Maureen Bean, organizer, Burlington Food Pantry

Craig Lapine, special projects, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Ben Martens, executive director, Maine Coast Fishermen's Association