King Endorses Defense Bill Provision Aimed At Preventing Cyberattacks

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's independent senator is touting legislation that is designed to protect the energy grid from cyberattacks and is slated to be included in the 2020 defense authorization bill.

Sen. Angus King introduced the bipartisan proposal with Republican Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho.

The senators say their proposal would develop new defenses for the American energy grid by partnering with private industry and the National Laboratories system.

King says the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act would enshrine the proposal into law. He says protecting the energy grid in this way is "commonsense, bipartisan, and vital to national security."