King Pushes For Help Targeted At Seasonal Businesses

As talks in Congress continue toward another round of pandemic relief, U.S. independent Sen. Angus King of Maine is pushing for help targeted at seasonal businesses.

“I think that it’s prudent to try to get some provisions into the new COVID bill that is being discussed to deal with some of the specialized, particularly seasonal, businesses.”

King told fellow members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee that lawmakers should consider providing help to seasonal businesses, such as resorts, as the pandemic continues.

“Seasonal businesses have been particularly hard hit this summer. I know that is true in Maine as well as across the country.”

The Committee heard testimony on the importance of seasonal businesses, and about how many workers can earn most of their living through those seasonal jobs. Discussions continue around expanding the Paycheck Protection Program to seasonal business, along with other targeted measures.