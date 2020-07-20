Maine Child Care Centers Get Relief Funding

Hundreds of child care providers in Maine are slated to receive more than $8 million in federal money to help with the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Service says the $8.4 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars will go to more than 1,700 child care providers in the state. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says the money will help with extra costs the providers have had to bear because of the pandemic.

More than 80% of licensed child care providers in the state are open.