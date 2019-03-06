Maine Family Planning Files Lawsuit To Block Changes To Title X

By 1 hour ago

Maine Family Planning has filed a lawsuit that seeks to block what opponents call the Trump administration's 'gag rule' on abortion services from going into effect. The recently issued final rule eliminates the requirement that health care providers who receive federal Title X funds offer information about abortion services.

George Hill, president of Maine Family Planning, speaks at a rally in July 2018
Credit Patty Wight / Maine Public

The President of Maine Family Planning, George Hill, says the new rules also require physical and financial separation between abortion and other family planning services.

"In order to comply with the rule's requirements, Maine Family Planning would have no choice but to eliminate abortion services at 17 of our 18 locations, leaving just three publicly accessible abortion providers throughout Maine," Hill says.

The lawsuit was filed in federal district court in Maine Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Planned Parenthood and the American Medical Association filed a separate lawsuit in Oregon that also challenges the Title X rules, which are due to go into effect on May 3.

Tags: 
Maine Public
Title X
Maine Family Planning
Planned Parenthood

Related Content

Advocates Say That Possible Title X Changes Are A Threat To Mainers’ Health

By Jul 18, 2018
Patty Wight / Maine Public

A coalition of patients, providers and advocates rallied in Augusta Tuesday to publicly release a letter to the Trump administration, opposing what they call a proposed 'gag rule' on the Title X program.

Proposed Rule From The Trump Administration Would Affect ACA Coverage For Abortion Services

By Nov 11, 2018
AP Photo

This week, the Trump administration proposed a new rule for abortion coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).