Maine Family Planning Files Lawsuit To Block Changes To Title X

Maine Family Planning has filed a lawsuit that seeks to block what opponents call the Trump administration's 'gag rule' on abortion services from going into effect. The recently issued final rule eliminates the requirement that health care providers who receive federal Title X funds offer information about abortion services.

The President of Maine Family Planning, George Hill, says the new rules also require physical and financial separation between abortion and other family planning services.

"In order to comply with the rule's requirements, Maine Family Planning would have no choice but to eliminate abortion services at 17 of our 18 locations, leaving just three publicly accessible abortion providers throughout Maine," Hill says.

The lawsuit was filed in federal district court in Maine Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Planned Parenthood and the American Medical Association filed a separate lawsuit in Oregon that also challenges the Title X rules, which are due to go into effect on May 3.