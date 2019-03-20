Maine Has Lowest Screening Rates For Lead Poisoning In New England

Maine's screening rates for childhood lead poisoning are the lowest in New England, according to a report released today by the Maine Affordable Housing Coalition.

Director Greg Payne says that's a problem because Maine's has some of the oldest housing stock in the nation, and kids are typically exposed through old lead-based paint.

"The consequence of that is that there are hundreds of kids out there who are poisoned, but we have no clue," says Payne.

The report estimates more than 850 children in Maine have lead poisoning but have not been identified over the past five years. A bill before the Maine legislature would require universal screening for lead poisoning.