Maine Lawmakers Consider 'Red Flag Bill'

By 34 minutes ago

Maine Lawmakers will consider a so-called “red flag” bill this session which supporters say will help reduce gun violence. Red Flag laws, which are in effect in a dozen states, permit police or family members to petition a court to order the temporary removal of guns from any person who may present a danger to themselves or others.

Maine Sen. Rebecca Millett, a Democrat from South Portland who sponsored the bill, says it is similar to one vetoed last year by then-Gov. Paul Lepage.

“We’ve tweaked it in the sense that we provide more support for due process for those individuals that are at the other end of the restraining order,” Millett says. “Those restrained individuals.”

A public hearing has not been scheduled for the bill, but supporters expect it will be opposed by gun rights advocates.

