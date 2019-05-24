Maine Moves Closer To Legalizing Sports Betting

Maine has moved closer to joining the dozen or so states that have legalized gambling on athletic events.

The Legislature’s Veterans And Legal Affairs Committee was divided over two proposals, but both put Maine on track to allow wagering on sporting events about one year after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to enter the multibillion-dollar industry.

The proposal with the most support allows wagering at physical locations such as a Maine casino and also online.

A 10% tax rate for Maine-based operators is applied, while online operators such as DraftKings would pay 16%. Nearly all of that tax revenue would be pumped into the state's general fund, while the rest would go toward Maine's gambling control division and to a program for gambling addiction.

The second, competing, proposal would require operators to be connected to an existing gambling facility,