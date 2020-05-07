Maine Supreme Court Rules That Anti-CMP Corridor Refendum Signatures Were Valid

  • The lawsuit had aimed to stop the people's referendum
Mainers will be able to vote on whether Central Maine Power will be able to go forward with its controversial hydropower transmission corridor project. That was the decision of the state Supreme Judicial Court Thursday, which ruled in favor of the Maine Secretary of State.

The lawsuit, brought by project supporters, had aimed to stop the people’s referendum, contending that state law was violated when notaries hired by opponents of the project engaged in other campaign activities. The lawsuit also contended that some signatures were forged.

A Kennebec County Superior Court judge had ruled in favor of the Maine Secretary of State in April, and project supporters had appealed to the Maine Supreme Court.

The decision means the referendum goes on the November ballot.

