Maine's Dance Scene: New Energy and Collaboration Among the State's Dance Communities

Calling attention to the vibrant dance scene that exists here in Maine, Portland Dance Month kicks off on October 4th, showcasing a series of performances featuring different dance forms. We’ll learn about the growing collaborations among dance communities in Maine—from ballet to modern to folk—and ways for people to watch, learn and appreciate dance throughout the state.

Guests: Riley Watts, multidisciplinary artist and producer; co-creator of Portland Dance Month

Kristen Stake, director, The Living Room Dance Collective

Glenn Davis, school director, instructor, choreographer and principal with Maine State Ballet

Call-in guests: Jane Bragg, founder of Bangor Ballet and former owner of Thomas School of Dance

Sara Juli, modern dancer and choreographer, producer of Maine Moves; she has a dance-theater comedic show called, "Burnt-Out Wife" which will have its world premiere this October 17-19 at Space Gallery in Portland