Maine's Secretary Of State In Israel To Learn About Cybersecurity

Maine's secretary of state is joining a bipartisan group of his peers on a visit to Israel to learn about cybersecurity.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap and other U.S. secretaries of state are participating in the trip with the American Jewish Committee's Project Interchange. They're participating in a week-long seminar that organizers said is designed to "enhance U.S.-Israel relations at the vital state level."

The National Association of Secretaries of State says its the first time it has sent a delegation to Israel to work with Project Interchange.