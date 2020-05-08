Mills Unveils Plan To Speed Up Opening Of Retail Stores, Restaurants In Maine's Rural Counties

Gov. Janet Mills unveiled a plan Friday to begin reopening retail stores, restaurants and other businesses in Maine counties where there are relatively few cases of COVID-19 and no evidence of community transmission of the virus that causes the disease.

Under her Rural Reopening Plan, Mills says retail stores in 12 of Maine's 16 counties can open Monday, May 11, if they adhere to safety protocols such as restricting the number of customers, instituting touch-free procedures where possible and enhancing sanitation and hygiene practices. Fitness centers will also be permitted to reopen, with a number of similar caveats.

"Also in these same counties only, beginning Monday, May 18, restaurants may open for outdoor dining and for limited dine-in service."

Additionally, restaurants will have to enforce enhanced hygiene and sanitation and safety precautions, as well as customer adherence to physical distancing and other safety measures. Common food areas, such as salad bars, will be banned.

Also on May 18, some remote sporting camps will be permitted to reopen, with public health safeguards.

The plan applies to all counties except for York, Cumberland, Androscoggin and Penobscot, where community spread of the virus has been confirmed. In those four other counties, current restrictions on reopening will remain in place until June, Mills said.

Mills says the success of the Rural Reopening Plan depends both on businesses following health standards and customers continuing to take precautions such as wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distance.

Mills unveiled the rural reopening plan after CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah announced that Maine has now identified 1,374 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, an increase of 44 since Thursday. Another person infected with the virus has died, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 63.

This post will be updated.