Municipal Officials Say Mainers Are Embracing In-Person Absentee Voting

Mainers are taking of advantage of in-person absentee voting, a day after several municipalities began allowing it.

State election officials initially sent printed ballots to larger municipalities, where residents could visit polling places and complete them in advance of Election Day.

“We had a line out the building even before the doors opened,” says Westbrook City Clerk Angela Holmes

Holmes says her office processed 580 ballots yesterday.

“It was really good. It makes me very happy that voters are getting in and getting their votes in, taking care of this to make sure everything is in and counted by close of polls on Election Day,” she says.

Holmes says Tuesday hasn’t been quite as busy, but voters have been coming in at a steady rate. Lewiston and Presque Isle officials are reporting a similar trend.

Holmes says Westbrook voters have already requested more than 5,000 absentee ballots in a city with just over 14,000 registered voters. She says the city is projecting about three-quarters of ballots cast this year will be absentee.

The secretary of state's office says all Maine voters will have the option to cast in-person absentee ballots ahead of Election Day at their municipal office.