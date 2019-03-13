New Bill Aims To Drastically Reduce Maine's Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Scientists, activists and people working in Maine's natural resources-based economy testified in support of a bill that is designed to dramatically reduce Maine's greenhouse gas emissions over the next 30 years.

The bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. Ralph Tucker, of Brunswick, targets an 80 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions below 1990 levels by 2030 and a 100 percent reduction by 2050.

"The nub of the problem is how do we balance the short-term interests of individuals and corporations in the near future against the long-term interests of our children and the future of humanity," he said.

Tucker's bill orders the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to update Maine's 2004 climate action plan, but it does not specify how the state should meet the new greenhouse gas reduction goals. That will be left to the DEP, who will convene stakeholders and then monitor and report on whether the state is meeting its goals.

The bill dovetails with Democratic Gov. Janet Mills's plan to reduce emissions and work toward 100 percent renewable electricity generation.

