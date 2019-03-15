Opponents Of CMP's 145-Mile Power Line Urge Lawmakers To Require Emissions Evaluation

Dozens of opponents of Central Maine Power's proposed 145-mile transmission line to provide Quebec hydropower to Massachusetts rallied at the State House today Friday and urged legislators to approve a bill that would assess the project's impacts on greenhouse gas emissions.

Sandra Howard, who leads the Say NO to New England Clean Energy Connect group, says the project will leave a permanent 55-mile, 150-foot wide scar in the western Maine's forests.

Howard also criticized Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who recently endorsed the project citing CMP's claim that it will lead to a net reduction in regional greenhouse gas emissions.

"And we're concerned that the buy-in from the Mills administration that talks about NECEC really garnering clean energy is really unsubstantiated," Howard says.

Lawmakers held a public hearing Friday on a bill requiring the Department of Environmental Protection to assess the emission reductions of the project.

Supporters of the transmission line say such a study could delay permitting.