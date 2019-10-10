Poor People's Campaign: Carrying on the Work of MLK, The Campaign Spreads Its Message in Maine

The Poor People’s Campaign, a movement originally organized by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in 1968, comes to Maine on October 10th as part of a 20-state tour. The Poor People’s campaign aims to change the national conversation and seriously address systemic racism, poverty, the war economy, and ecological devastation.

Guests: Rev. Dr. William Barber, president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach; author, preacher, professor, chief architect of the "Forward Together Moral Movement"; MacArthur Foundation awardee (2018); and co-chair of The Poor People’s Campaign

Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival; director of the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights, and Social Justice at Union Theological Seminary