Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law two bills that supporters say are aimed at reducing poverty in the state.One measure gives more families access to…
LEWISTON, Maine — Seniors are typically the least likely age group to be chronically poor, under the federal government's official formula for measuring…
WARREN, Maine — Earlier this month, a legislative panel looking at affordable housing in Maine went public with its findings. The story is a sobering…
Last spring, a legislative study commission found that while the number of women in the Maine workforce has increased over the past ten years, they still…
Recent data, released by the U.S. Census Bureau, show poverty in Maine leveling off, statewide, from its peak in the years immediately after the…
PORTLAND, Maine - The authors of a new report hope it will be a call to action to change the public conversation about how to help the poor. The report…