-
The Poor People’s Campaign, a movement originally organized by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., made a stop in Portland Thursday night on its national “We Must…
-
In December of 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. introduced a plan to bring poor people together from across the country, for what he called a "Poor…
-
The Maine chapter of the advocacy organization the Poor People’s Campaign held a statewide "Truth and Poverty Tour" on Saturday. The tour kicked off at…
-
Among the nearly 700 people attending the 38th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration in Portland Monday night were supporters of the Maine chapter of…