Red Flag Laws: Understanding Extreme Risk Protection Orders and Whether A Bill Will Pass in Maine

Fifteen states currently have a Red Flag law, which permits police or family members to petition a court to order the temporary removal of guns from any person who may present a danger to themselves or others. A public hearing about a proposed Red Flag law for Maine was held in April and a work session on the bill took place in early May. We'll learn about the bill's status and the arguments for and against such a law.

Guests:

Dmitry Bam, Professor and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, University of Maine School of Law

Geoff Bickford, Director, Maine Gun Safety Coalition

David Trahan, Executive Director, Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine

Call-in guests:

Rebecca Millet, State Senator (D-Cape Elizabeth); she introduced the “red flag” bill in Maine

Jenna Mehnert, Executive Director, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Maine

Deborah Hagler, pediatrician and Vice President of the Maine Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics