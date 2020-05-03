Senate Back In Session This Week, No Coronavirus Votes On The Agenda

The Senate returns to Washington this week, but one of Maine’s two Senators believes the coronavirus pandemic is not getting the level of attention it deserves.

The Senate agenda this week does not include any votes on legislation to address the pandemic. Independent Sen. Angus King says that’s wrong.

“We’re being called back into session without anything about coronavirus on the agenda, and that ought to be priority one, two and three.”

But Republican Sen. Susan Collins says though there will be no votes on related bills this week, a lot of work will be done at the committee level.

“We will be working on the coronavirus package. I do anticipate another package.”

Collins says the Senate Appropriations Committee, of which she is a member, has already been working on legislation to address both the health and economic issues caused by the pandemic.