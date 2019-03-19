State Urged To Prevent Exposure To Harmful Chemicals Found In Sewage Sludge

Environmental and health advocates, along with a farmer in Arundel, are urging the state to take action on a group of chemicals known as PFAS.

In 2016, dairy farmer Fred Stone says he found out that milk from his cows was contaminated with the hormone-disrupting chemicals, which are used in a wide range of consumer products.

"The toxic chemicals I never used, and have never even known about until two years ago," he says, "have contaminated my cows.

Stone says Maine's Department of Environmental Protection identified sewage sludge he spread on his fields for years as the source of the contamination.

The Environmental Health Strategy Center is urging Maine to halt sludge spreading on farm fields and to prohibit the use of PFAS.

Becca Boulos, executive director of the Maine Public Health Association, says PFAS can accumulate and stay in the body and the environment for long periods of time.

"Prevention must be the priority. Maine must prevent exposure from past pollution and phase out current uses of these forever chemicals to prevent harm to human and environmental health."

Earlier this month, Gov. Janet Mills established a task force to study the prevalence of PFAS.