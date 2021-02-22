Susan Collins Opposes Biden Nominee, Citing Past Partisan 'Animosity'

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she’ll oppose the confirmation of Neera Tanden as the director of the Office of Management and Budget in Biden’s administration.

Collins is joining Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia in the decision not to support Tanden’s nomination.

"Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency. Her past actions have demonstrated exactly the kind of animosity that President Biden has pledged to transcend," Collins said in a statement released Monday. "In addition, Ms. Tanden’s decision to delete more than a thousand tweets in the days before her nomination was announced raises concerns about her commitment to transparency."

Manchin and Collins have aligned themselves on several issues recently, including an amendment to the next pandemic relief package that caps family income for the next round of stimulus checks at $300,000.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said that Sen. Collins has been critical of Tanden's social media posts, which her statement Monday did not express.