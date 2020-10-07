UMaine System Announces $240 Million Donation, The Largest In Its History

The University of Maine System announced Wednesday that it has received the largest grant in its history, to be used on athletic fields, new programs and student retention programs.

The system says the $240 million donation from the Harold Alfond Foundation is the eighth-largest ever given to a public higher education institution in the U.S., and the biggest in New England.

The new investments include funding for a new building on the University of Southern Maine’s Portland campus as well as a College of Engineering, Computing and Information Science shared between campuses. There also will be $90 million set aside for new athletic facilities and upgrades at the University of Maine in Orono.

University officials described the grant as “transformative” and say it will help the state overcome its labor and demographic challenges.